Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. Teradata has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

