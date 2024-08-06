Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $24.75. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Teradata shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 81,952 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 61.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 47,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

