Terra (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.74 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $254.97 million and approximately $30.74 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 815,039,521 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

