The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Purchases $75,144.80 in Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GDV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. 259,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 194,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $668,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

