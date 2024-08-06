The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) to Issue GBX 1.87 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 1.8 %
LON:TRIG traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.28). The company had a trading volume of 5,754,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,327. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of GBX 93.30 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.20 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.37.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
