TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,869. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

