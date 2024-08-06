Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

