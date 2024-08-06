Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 200 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,658 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

