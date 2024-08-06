Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys New Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned about 0.06% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,562.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 24,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

