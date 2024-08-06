Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 629 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,866,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 981.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.81. The stock had a trading volume of 56,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,143. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.88. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

