Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

