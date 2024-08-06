Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,375 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 2,597,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

