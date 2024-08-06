Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $135,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $165.68. 540,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,985. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.