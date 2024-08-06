Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 570,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. 1,081,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

