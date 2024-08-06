Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Dollar General stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,842. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $169.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.