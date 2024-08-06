Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $178,361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $115,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.74. 1,562,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.80 and its 200 day moving average is $356.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $411.90.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

