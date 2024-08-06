Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

