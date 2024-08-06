Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,845,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.17. The company had a trading volume of 769,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,152. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

