Tile Shop (TTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.
Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.
Shares of Tile Shop stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 23,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Tile Shop has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.43.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
