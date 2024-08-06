Tile Shop (TTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Shares of Tile Shop stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 23,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Tile Shop has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Tile Shop news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,082,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,424,862.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 977,328 shares of company stock worth $6,621,146 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

