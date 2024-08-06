Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. 6,715,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 25,972,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tilray

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tilray by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tilray by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tilray by 2,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tilray by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.