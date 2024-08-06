Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.66

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSLGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 17237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$72.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

