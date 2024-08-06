Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,887,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $24,389,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $22,862,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 4.8 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.