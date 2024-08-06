Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

TSU opened at C$43.21 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$46.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total value of C$118,048.00. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. Also, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.