Truist Financial Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $160.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird cut Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $142.85 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,128,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,558 shares in the company, valued at $48,128,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,992 shares of company stock worth $47,338,797. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.