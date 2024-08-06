Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE TWLO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Twilio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

