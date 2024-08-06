Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stake Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 1,896.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,766,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 523.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares in the company, valued at $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $577,943. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. 613,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,199. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.