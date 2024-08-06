Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,595 shares of company stock worth $6,589,059. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $570.63. The stock had a trading volume of 209,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

