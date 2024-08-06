Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.09. 20,662,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 19,004,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

