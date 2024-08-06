UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,591. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

