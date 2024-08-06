Ultra (UOS) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. Ultra has a market cap of $29.56 million and $1.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,622.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.66 or 0.00562777 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07706705 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,108,451.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.