Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Shares of RARE opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 392.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

