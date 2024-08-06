US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBILGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 562,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 131,817 shares.The stock last traded at $49.99 and had previously closed at $50.00.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter.

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.