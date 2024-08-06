US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 562,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 131,817 shares.The stock last traded at $49.99 and had previously closed at $50.00.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

