US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 562,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 131,817 shares.The stock last traded at $49.99 and had previously closed at $50.00.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
