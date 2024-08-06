V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,754.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

