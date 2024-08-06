V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at TD Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 5,280,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,677,250. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,754.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 158,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.