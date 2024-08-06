Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Value Line stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. 16,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Value Line in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

