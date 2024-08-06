Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 667,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 471,959 shares.The stock last traded at $69.56 and had previously closed at $69.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

