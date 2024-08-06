Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,494,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 2,547,391 shares.The stock last traded at $58.67 and had previously closed at $58.69.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
