Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,494,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 2,547,391 shares.The stock last traded at $58.67 and had previously closed at $58.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

