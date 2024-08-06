Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.01. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 3,532 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Veradigm Stock Down 1.8 %
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the period.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
