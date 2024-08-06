VerusCoin Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $91.67 million and approximately $2,586.66 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,947,726 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,940,367.47407328. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.26393188 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,416.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

