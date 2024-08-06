Viasat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viasat Stock Up 1.2 %
Viasat stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 437,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,019. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Viasat has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.36.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
