Viasat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viasat stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 437,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,019. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Viasat has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

