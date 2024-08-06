Vox Royalty (VOXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Vox Royalty to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Vox Royalty Trading Down 3.3 %

Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.14 million, a P/E ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

