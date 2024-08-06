Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

NYSE:VMC traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.85. 1,255,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,792. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.