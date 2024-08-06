Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WVE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,921. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

