Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.65.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,395. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,610.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 10.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 26.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47,978 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.