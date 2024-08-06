Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $351.24.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $10.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.62. 8,270,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.69, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

