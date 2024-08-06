Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2024 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $68.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $32.50 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating.

8/2/2024 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2024 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2024 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2024 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Intel stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 80,257,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,882,270. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

