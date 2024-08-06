Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.78 and last traded at $141.24. Approximately 24,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 426,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.50.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $25,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

