Woodbois (LON:WBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 270569344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Woodbois Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

