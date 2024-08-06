Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.69 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.