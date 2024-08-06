Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.69 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.