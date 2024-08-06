XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $125.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.95.

XPO Trading Up 3.7 %

XPO traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.08. 1,402,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in XPO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after acquiring an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

